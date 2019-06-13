Mr. Roy Andrell Baker, Jr., 84, of Clover, SC, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center., Rock Hill, SC.
A memorial service will be 3:00 PM, Saturday June 15, 2019 at the Clover ARP Church conducted by the Rev. Mark Miller. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Baker was born April 15, 1935 in Clover, SC to the late Roy Andrell and Elizabeth Hanna Baker.
He was preceded in death by a son, Darren Andrell Baker and brother, Donald Scott Baker.
Survivor are his wife Trummer Glover Baker; daughter Julia Baker-Granata (Kevin) of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
Published in The Herald on June 13, 2019