1/1
Roy Bruce Neal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Roy Bruce Neal, Sr., age 83, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House of Rock Hill.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Wolfe Funeral Home, 314 Spratt Street, Fort Mill, S.C. The memorial service will follow at 3 p.m., with Rev. Eddie Ramsey officiating. Bruce will be laid to rest in the Cremation Garden at Oakland Baptist Church following the service.

Born in Lancaster, S.C., Bruce was a son of the late Winfield Dewey Neal and Nannie Estridge Neal. He was a 1962 graduate of the University of South Carolina and was a Certified Internal Auditor. Bruce worked at Springs Industries as Director of the Auditing Department. He was an avid Gamecock fan and loved spending time with his family. He loved watching his grandsons grow up, play sports and Molly's musical theatre. He also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading, and spending time at Lake Wateree.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Kay Parker Neal; his children, Robby Neal and his wife, Carrie, of Rock Hill and Ashley Gomez and her husband, Servando, of Indianapolis, Indiana; his siblings, William Scott Neal and his wife, Fay, of Snellville, Ga. and Nancy Ray of Columbia; and five grandchildren, Molly, Elias, Jack, Quinn and Banks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, W.C. Neal, Paul Neal, Dewey Estridge "Ace" Neal, Jack Neal, Frank Neal, and twin infants.

Memorials may be made in Bruce's name to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved