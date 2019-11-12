Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Christopher. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Graveside service 1:30 PM Elmwood Cemetery Fort Lawn , SC View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Mt. Holly United Methodist Church Rock Hill , SC View Map Visitation Following Services Mt. Holly United Methodist Church Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Roy Wilkes Christopher, 98, went home to heaven on Sunday, November 10, 2019.



A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 1:30pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery in Fort Lawn. A memorial service will follow at 3pm at Mt. Holly United Methodist Church in Rock Hill with the Reverends Ricki Phipps and Wayne Smith presiding. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.



Roy was a World War II POW and received a Quilt of Valor recently. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 31. He could be seen most anywhere wearing his WWII cap. He was a member of Fort Lawn United Methodist Church. He worked for Springs Industries in construction for over 25 years before he retired to become a farmer.



Roy was well known in Fort Lawn and the surrounding areas for his butter beans and okra for many years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, George Herbert and Sally Hinson Christopher, Sr.; his first wife of 35 years, Jean Griffin Christopher; his second wife of 35 years, Barbara Cooke Christopher; and his grandson, Justin Christopher.



He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Donnie and Linda Christopher; his granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Shannon and Jae Higgins; and two great- grandsons, Thomas Jae and Christopher Higgins.



The family is thankful to Hospice Care of South Carolina, Tish Leonhardt, and Vicky Starnes for their wonderful care during the last month.



Memorials can be made to Fort Lawn United Methodist Church, 5733 Church St, Fort Lawn, SC 29714.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Christopher family

