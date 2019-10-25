Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Neelands. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM New Zion United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM New Zion United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Martin Neelands, 78, of York, SC passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.



The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Zion United Methodist Church with the Reverend Donald Love officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Saturday at the church.



Roy was born on March 8, 1941 in York County. He was the son of the late Clarence Neelands and Cornelia Martin Neelands. He was a member at New Zion UMC. He was a loving and devoted husband and father who enjoyed fishing and spending his free time working various hobbies.



Roy is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Helen Wyatt Neelands, daughter, Robin Gust and her husband, Brian, and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa "Suzanne" Neelands, and brothers, Ben and Charles Neelands.



Memorials may be made to , 207 Regency Executive Park Dr. Suite #170 Charlotte, NC 28217 or to New Zion UMC, 4050 Black HWY Smyrna, SC 29743.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Neelands family.

