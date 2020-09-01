1/1
Roy O. Thomasson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Odell Thomasson, 92, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice & Community Care.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park, South Cherry Road, Rock Hill with Reverend David Kiehn officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be from 10:00 to 10:45 am at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.

Born in Sharon, SC February 15, 1928, Mr. Thomasson was the son of the late Roy Odell Thomasson and the late Minnie Procter Thomasson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Roy Steven Thomasson, his wife, Annie Cora Thomasson, his brother's, Carl Thomasson, Ernest Thomasson, Paul Thomasson, Broadus Lee Thomasson, Sr. Mr. Thomasson was a veteran of the US Coast Guard, was self-employed as a Property Manager and was a member of Park Baptist Church of Rock Hill.

Mr. Thomasson is survived by his daughter, Julie T. (David) Williams of Rock Hill; his granddaughter, Summer Thomasson; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Thomasson; his sisters-in-law's, Geneva Thomasson and Cleo Thomasson; multiple nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Thomasson's name to Park Baptist Church 717 E. Main St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved