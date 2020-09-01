Roy Odell Thomasson, 92, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice & Community Care.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park, South Cherry Road, Rock Hill with Reverend David Kiehn officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be from 10:00 to 10:45 am at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Born in Sharon, SC February 15, 1928, Mr. Thomasson was the son of the late Roy Odell Thomasson and the late Minnie Procter Thomasson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Roy Steven Thomasson, his wife, Annie Cora Thomasson, his brother's, Carl Thomasson, Ernest Thomasson, Paul Thomasson, Broadus Lee Thomasson, Sr. Mr. Thomasson was a veteran of the US Coast Guard, was self-employed as a Property Manager and was a member of Park Baptist Church of Rock Hill.
Mr. Thomasson is survived by his daughter, Julie T. (David) Williams of Rock Hill; his granddaughter, Summer Thomasson; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Thomasson; his sisters-in-law's, Geneva Thomasson and Cleo Thomasson; multiple nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Thomasson's name to Park Baptist Church 717 E. Main St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
