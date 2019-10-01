Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy P. Hall Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Patrick "Rick" Hall, Jr., 52, passed away at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte, NC.



Funeral services for Rick will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jesse Sims officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel.



Rick was born January 4, 1967 to the late Thomas Eugene Daughtrey and the late Annie Kay Hollingsworth Daughtrey. Rick was a kind, fun loving, caring soul. He had a gift of connecting with people in a deep and heartfelt way. This allowed lifelong friendships to prosper. He enjoyed his time with us to the fullest. Rick loved hunting and looked forward to having a rod and reel in his hands. Both were ways for him to relax from his hard work but both were also escaping where he could spend time with people he cared about. Going forward, we should share stories and the memories we have of Rick and celebrate the short time we had with him. Souls like his should be uplifted and cherished for the way he touched us and made each of our lives better. Rick was a believer and finally is at peace. He is now walking with MaMa and Daddy, Rick missed them so much. He looked forward to being with them again and will now be with them forever.



Rick is survived by his brother, Chris Hall (Dottie); his uncle, John Hollingsworth (Sara) of Rock Hill; his aunts, Donna Wilson of York and Deb Jarmen (Steve) of Newport, NC; his nephews, Mason Hall; his nieces, Holly Hall and Kristen Hall; his special cousin, Christie Pate.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605.



Condolences may be made online at

