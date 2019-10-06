Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Samuel Collins. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Roy Samuel Collins, 80, of Rock Hill, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at CMC-Pineville.



A native of Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Collins was the son of the late Sam Calvin Collins and the late Lois Marie Fields Collins. He was a sandblaster and painter for PPM at Bowater in Catawba, SC. His hobbies were fishing and playing the guitar.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Alice Norene Raines Collins and his brothers Floyd, Jerry and Robert.



He leaves behind one daughter Elizabeth Collins of Rock Hill, brothers Gene (Bonnie), Bill (Darlene), Bobby, Jimmy, Ricky and Kenny; sisters Alice Collins and Martha Ratterree. Also surviving are his fur babies Heidie and Mickey.



The family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 A.M. at Friendship UMC Cemetery, Rock Hill.



Memorials may be made to , 1200 Hosford Street, suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016. or the Humane Society of York, 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715.



