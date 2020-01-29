Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Turner Jr.. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Roy Gene Turner, Jr. age 59, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 18, 1960 in Rock Hill, the son of the late Roy Gene Turner, Sr. and Johnsie Vincent Turner and was the husband of Kerry M. Turner. Roy was the owner of Sport Horse Shavings LLC. He was a man of faith, a good Christian father. His greatest joy was his children and his grandson "Mayhem". Roy loved hunting, fishing and just being outside. He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, the NRA, and enjoyed teaching others about gun safety. Roy loved our country and was a very patriotic person. Roy was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.



Roy is survived by his wife, Kerry Turner; two sons, Joseph "Joey" Turner (Montanna) and Michael



Wade Turner; a grandson, Christopher Augustus Wade Turner; his friend and business partner, Kenneth "Skeeter" Godbee and his wife, Ira; and special close friends, Tina and Harold Miller.



The Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Turner will be 2:00 Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fort Lawn. The family will receive friends following the service and suggest memorial contributions be made to the NRA at



An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at



Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Roy Turner, Jr.

Mr. Roy Gene Turner, Jr. age 59, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 18, 1960 in Rock Hill, the son of the late Roy Gene Turner, Sr. and Johnsie Vincent Turner and was the husband of Kerry M. Turner. Roy was the owner of Sport Horse Shavings LLC. He was a man of faith, a good Christian father. His greatest joy was his children and his grandson "Mayhem". Roy loved hunting, fishing and just being outside. He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, the NRA, and enjoyed teaching others about gun safety. Roy loved our country and was a very patriotic person. Roy was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.Roy is survived by his wife, Kerry Turner; two sons, Joseph "Joey" Turner (Montanna) and MichaelWade Turner; a grandson, Christopher Augustus Wade Turner; his friend and business partner, Kenneth "Skeeter" Godbee and his wife, Ira; and special close friends, Tina and Harold Miller.The Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Turner will be 2:00 Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fort Lawn. The family will receive friends following the service and suggest memorial contributions be made to the NRA at home.nra.org An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Roy Turner, Jr. Published in The Herald on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close