Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rubinelle McDuffie "Duffy" Friedman. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Memorial service 1:00 PM Episcopal Church of Our Savior 144 Caldwell Street Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Rubinelle McDuffie Friedman, 96, of Columbia and Rock Hill, SC, died on March 4, 2020.



Known affectionately as "Duff" she was born in rural Lee County on April 12, 1923, and was the youngest of the eight children of farmer and businessman James Colin McDuffie and his wife Ethel Bundy McDuffie. Duff's family had long family roots in Marlboro County with her ancestor John Stubbs obtaining a land grant in the Cheraw District in 1753.



The McDuffie family moved to a large home on Church Street in Bishopville in 1930. Duff attended public schools, and her first date was with Heisman Trophy Winner Doc Blanchard, Bishopville's famous football player. Duff had an early flair for dramatics and in her senior year at Bishopville High School won the school's Elocution award.



Duff attended Coker College and Limestone College when both institutions were South Carolina women's colleges and graduated from the University of South Carolina. While at USC she was on the May Court. Duff met Robert S. Friedman at USC, and they married in 1945. Following his graduation from Law School after World War II, they moved to Rock Hill.



Duff was active in her community and was a member of the Rock Hill Junior League. Like many women of her generation, she was a full time volunteer and always stayed busy. Her attention especially focused on the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, where under the strong leadership of Reverend William W. "Bill" Lumpkin, she taught Sunday School, assisted with church outreach at the York Children's Home, and served on the Altar Guild. In the late 1960s Duff served on the Diocese of Upper South Carolina ECW cabinet. She was on the Church of Our Savior's cookbook committee which produced the legendary 1964 cookbook, Food Thrills from Rock Hill, and included her famous recipe for Golden Corn Dressing. Duff bought multiple copies of the cookbook to help ensure its financial success and gave it as a bridal gift for years afterwards with an inscription on each copy, "Best wishes, See my recipe for Corn Dressing on page 43."



Duff loved learning and was always taking a course in something. Her interest in world religions and world affairs led her to Dr. Nolan Jacobson at Winthrop College whose courses in Buddhism fueled her desire to travel to learn more about other religions. In 1971 she and her daughter Belinda made a six month trip around the world with a "Letter of Introduction" from Dr. Jacobson to Buddhist leaders in Asia. While in Bangkok Duff met with Princess Poon Pismai Diskul, President of the World Federation of Buddhists and a cousin of the King of Thailand. In the early 1980s, after travel to mainland China opened, she made a three week trip becoming one of the early American tourists to visit China. Duff loved following world affairs and in her later years her family joked that with her constant following of world news, she had earned not a Ph.D., but her "CNN" degree!



Duff loved her children unconditionally and was always there for them. She had an abiding faith in God and believed in the power of prayer. She prayed daily and taught workshops on prayer at Black Mountain, NC, in the 1980s.



Duff was a beautiful woman with a strong sense of style and caught the attention of everyone in the room when she entered. She was known for her warm smile, gorgeous blue eyes, and her independent spirit. She loved life and had friends from all walks of life. An avid and competitive bridge player with master points, she was a lifelong Democrat and attended local and state Democratic Party conventions. Duff's last vote was for President Barack Obama.



Duff was predeceased by her husband, Robert F. Friedman and her son, Robert S. Friedman, Jr.; her siblings, Patricia McDuffie Rainwater, James Colin McDuffie, Robert Bundy McDuffie, Roy McDuffie, Ethel McDuffie Overton Lea, Myrtle McDuffie, and Ernest Fairley McDuffie.



She is survived by her daughters, Belinda Friedman Gergel (Richard) of Columbia and Charleston and Daphne Friedman Bethencourt of Columbia and Kennesaw, GA, and her grandchildren Rachel Bumgarner Willis (Jason) of Kennesaw; Amanda Bumgarner Hines (Reagan) of Kennesaw; Robert Richard Gergel of Charleston; and Joseph Friedman Gergel of Lagos, Nigeria. Duff leaves three great-grandchildren: Cole Christopher Willis, Asher Reagan Hines, and Emerson Grace Hines, all of Kennesaw. Duff was blessed to have a true Angel as a care companion, Ms. Sherry McFadden of Hopkins, who watched over her with love and with an engaging sense of humor.



A memorial service celebrating Duff's wonderful life will be held at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior at 144 Caldwell Street in Rock Hill on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Church's Memorial Garden, with a reception following afterwards. Memorials may be made to the Rector's Discretionary Fund at the Church of Our Savior, 144 Caldwell Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Dunbar Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family.



Memories may be shared at

COLUMBIA - Rubinelle McDuffie Friedman, 96, of Columbia and Rock Hill, SC, died on March 4, 2020.Known affectionately as "Duff" she was born in rural Lee County on April 12, 1923, and was the youngest of the eight children of farmer and businessman James Colin McDuffie and his wife Ethel Bundy McDuffie. Duff's family had long family roots in Marlboro County with her ancestor John Stubbs obtaining a land grant in the Cheraw District in 1753.The McDuffie family moved to a large home on Church Street in Bishopville in 1930. Duff attended public schools, and her first date was with Heisman Trophy Winner Doc Blanchard, Bishopville's famous football player. Duff had an early flair for dramatics and in her senior year at Bishopville High School won the school's Elocution award.Duff attended Coker College and Limestone College when both institutions were South Carolina women's colleges and graduated from the University of South Carolina. While at USC she was on the May Court. Duff met Robert S. Friedman at USC, and they married in 1945. Following his graduation from Law School after World War II, they moved to Rock Hill.Duff was active in her community and was a member of the Rock Hill Junior League. Like many women of her generation, she was a full time volunteer and always stayed busy. Her attention especially focused on the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, where under the strong leadership of Reverend William W. "Bill" Lumpkin, she taught Sunday School, assisted with church outreach at the York Children's Home, and served on the Altar Guild. In the late 1960s Duff served on the Diocese of Upper South Carolina ECW cabinet. She was on the Church of Our Savior's cookbook committee which produced the legendary 1964 cookbook, Food Thrills from Rock Hill, and included her famous recipe for Golden Corn Dressing. Duff bought multiple copies of the cookbook to help ensure its financial success and gave it as a bridal gift for years afterwards with an inscription on each copy, "Best wishes, See my recipe for Corn Dressing on page 43."Duff loved learning and was always taking a course in something. Her interest in world religions and world affairs led her to Dr. Nolan Jacobson at Winthrop College whose courses in Buddhism fueled her desire to travel to learn more about other religions. In 1971 she and her daughter Belinda made a six month trip around the world with a "Letter of Introduction" from Dr. Jacobson to Buddhist leaders in Asia. While in Bangkok Duff met with Princess Poon Pismai Diskul, President of the World Federation of Buddhists and a cousin of the King of Thailand. In the early 1980s, after travel to mainland China opened, she made a three week trip becoming one of the early American tourists to visit China. Duff loved following world affairs and in her later years her family joked that with her constant following of world news, she had earned not a Ph.D., but her "CNN" degree!Duff loved her children unconditionally and was always there for them. She had an abiding faith in God and believed in the power of prayer. She prayed daily and taught workshops on prayer at Black Mountain, NC, in the 1980s.Duff was a beautiful woman with a strong sense of style and caught the attention of everyone in the room when she entered. She was known for her warm smile, gorgeous blue eyes, and her independent spirit. She loved life and had friends from all walks of life. An avid and competitive bridge player with master points, she was a lifelong Democrat and attended local and state Democratic Party conventions. Duff's last vote was for President Barack Obama.Duff was predeceased by her husband, Robert F. Friedman and her son, Robert S. Friedman, Jr.; her siblings, Patricia McDuffie Rainwater, James Colin McDuffie, Robert Bundy McDuffie, Roy McDuffie, Ethel McDuffie Overton Lea, Myrtle McDuffie, and Ernest Fairley McDuffie.She is survived by her daughters, Belinda Friedman Gergel (Richard) of Columbia and Charleston and Daphne Friedman Bethencourt of Columbia and Kennesaw, GA, and her grandchildren Rachel Bumgarner Willis (Jason) of Kennesaw; Amanda Bumgarner Hines (Reagan) of Kennesaw; Robert Richard Gergel of Charleston; and Joseph Friedman Gergel of Lagos, Nigeria. Duff leaves three great-grandchildren: Cole Christopher Willis, Asher Reagan Hines, and Emerson Grace Hines, all of Kennesaw. Duff was blessed to have a true Angel as a care companion, Ms. Sherry McFadden of Hopkins, who watched over her with love and with an engaging sense of humor.A memorial service celebrating Duff's wonderful life will be held at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior at 144 Caldwell Street in Rock Hill on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Church's Memorial Garden, with a reception following afterwards. Memorials may be made to the Rector's Discretionary Fund at the Church of Our Savior, 144 Caldwell Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Dunbar Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family.Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The Herald on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close