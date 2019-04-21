Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Freeman. View Sign

Mrs. Ruby Funderburk Freeman, 90, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her home.



A graveside service will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Unity Cemetery on Tom Hall St. Fort Mill, SC. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6:00 PM till 7:30 PM at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd Rock Hill and other times at the home.



Born in Pineville, NC, Mrs. Freeman was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert "Bill" Freeman; sons, James Allen Freeman and Billy Ray Freeman; brothers, Richard and John Funderburk; sisters, Ruth King, Mattie Broome, Martha Steadman; and her nephew, Wayne Steadman. She retired from J. P. Stevens and Bassett - Walker.



Survivors include her son, Ronald W. Freeman (Debbie) of Rock Hill; daughters, Wanda Dover (Darvin) of Rock Hill and Marie Devinney ( Gary) of Edgemoor, SC; 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She is also survived by her special niece, Peggy Hefner and special nephew, James Steadman.



Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice 154 Amendment Ave Suite 106, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

