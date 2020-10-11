Ruby Lee Koon Horton, 91, of Moore, SC died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home. Born May 10, 1929 in Asheville, NC, she was the daughter of the late James Edwin and Ida Mae Ringer Koon and wife of 56 years to the late Richard Harvey Horton.
Mrs. Horton was a 1946 graduate of Spartanburg High School, a former member of Grace Lutheran Church in Rock Hill, SC and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Spartanburg. She loved to garden, read, work puzzles and painting.
Survivors include her daughters, Cathy Parks (Danny) of York, SC, and Cindy Ennis (Phillip) of Moore, SC; grandchildren, Jennifer Culver of York, SC, Chris Parks of Summerville, SC and R. J. Plumley (Amanda) of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Heather and Conner Culver all of York, SC, Grace Roberts of Spartanburg, SC, and Kaitlyn Williams (Darren) of Nebraska; great-great-granddaughter, Sydnie Williams; brother, Ray Koon of Kannapolis, NC and sister, Martha Brown of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Frances Metz, Jackie Edge and Carolyn Jordan, and brothers, Jim Koon, and Bill Koon.
Visitation will be held 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with services following at 2:00 PM in the Chapel conducted by Pastor Mike Shackelford and The Rev. Maria Miller. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 415 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, or Lutheran Hospice, 2077, 429 N. Main St. # 3, Greenville, SC 29601.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Linda Allen, Tisha Booth, Trudy Jackson, and Lutheran Hospice for their excellent care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
