Mrs. Ruby P. Turner, 90, went home to be with the Lord and reunite with all her loved ones on Saturday, March 30, 2019.



The funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Ricky Cope officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road.



Born in Cherokee County, SC, Mrs. Turner was the daughter of the late Paul Peterson and the late Bessie Parker Peterson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe Dean Turner; her son, Danny Joe Turner; her brother, Ricky Peterson; and her sisters, Polly Painter, Annie Best and Wilma (Dean) Painter. She was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church.



Surviving are her daughter, Pamela T. (Tommy) McCollum of Rock Hill; her son, Tommy Dean (Lori) Turner; twelve grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; her brothers, Steve, Mitchell and Ray Peterson; her sisters, Paulette (Ray) Bolin and Diane Peterson; and many, many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Turner's name to Kindred Hospice 223 S. Herlong Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29732 or Trinity Baptist Church, 1519 Steel Hill Rd, Van Wyck, SC 29744.



