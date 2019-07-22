Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Wallace. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary





The funeral will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 22, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Billy Lingerfelt officiating.



Visitation will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 834 W. Old Limestone Road York, SC on Monday from 6-8 PM. Burial will be at Lakeview Memory Gardens.



A native of York, Ruby was a daughter of the late David Cabe and Maude Johnson Cabe, Ruby was the widow of Ernest Wallace.



She is survived by her children, David and Lois Thomas of Blacksburg, SC, Johnny and Shirley Thomas of Clover, SC, Judy and Jim McClanahan of York, SC, Gene and Frankie Thomas of Gastonia, NC, her stepson, Chris and Beth Wallace of York, SC and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Thomas, son, Robby Lee Thomas, sister, Betty Rumfelt, brothers, Joe Cabe, Johnny Cabe, Frank Cabe, and her grandsons, Bobby Thomas and W.T. Thomas.



Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 834 W. Old Limestone Rd. York, SC 29745



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Thomas and Wallace family.

