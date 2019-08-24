Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Warren Aldridge. View Sign Service Information Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill 975 Riverview Road Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-980-7444 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill 975 Riverview Road Rock Hill , SC 29730 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Grandview Memorial Park Cherry Road. , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Fort Mill - Mrs. Ruby Warren Aldridge, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.The family will receive friends 3 - 5 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Sisk Memorial Baptist Church. A graveside service will be 11:00 am Monday at Grandview Memorial Park, Cherry Road.A native of Fort Mill, Mrs. Aldridge was a daughter of the late Benjamin Kell Warren and Lillie Mae Nance Warren. She has been a member of Sisk Memorial Baptist Church for 56 years where she worked in the library, taught the 3 and 4 year old Sunday School, worked as a greeter on Sundays with her husband, Brooks, and many other ministry positions. She will be remembered as a lady whose home was always opened and she made you feel at home. Her love language was caregiving and she expressed it often.Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Brooks Aldridge; three sons, Danny James Aldridge (Patsy), Douglas Edward Aldridge (Julie), and Walter Benjamin Aldridge; three daughters, Barbara Jean Brewer (Robert), Catherine Sue Aldridge, and Sheila Lynn Thomas (Stacey); two brothers, Melton Warren and Robert Warren; five sisters, Mary Phifer, Patricia Myers, Linda Smothers, Margaret Cole, and Sandra Locke; 10 grandchildren, Rick Helms, Vicki Miller, James Phillip Aldridge, Dana Aldridge Wright, Timothy Wade Warren, Kristy Sue Bryson, Meagan Earney, Meshelle Earney, Synthia Thomas, and Owen Thomas, Jr.; 13 great-grandchildren, David James Aldridge, Shelby Caroline Aldridge, Lilleigh Wright, Londyn Wright, Hunter Warren, Averie Warren, Easton Kell Warren, Jason Edward Aldridge, Madison Nicole Bryson, Chloe Elizabeth Bryson, Hunter Lynn Earney-Slaughter, Riley Owen Thomas, and Jacob Edward Thomas. She was preceded in death by three brothers, James Warren, John Warren, and Thomas Warren.Memorial donations may be made to Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, 115 Massey Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715. Published in The Herald on Aug. 24, 2019

