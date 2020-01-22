Ruby Clinton White, 93, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at White Oak Manor of York.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Temple Presbyterian Church of America with the Reverends Craig Marshall and Bob Sprinkle officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday at the church, one hour prior to the service.
Ruby was born on October, 20, 1926 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late John A. Clinton and Mamie Lockridge Clinton. She was a member at Temple Presbyterian Church of America and was the widow of Vernon Thomas Lee White
Ruby is survived by her sister, Margaret C. Howe and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard Clinton and Forrest Clinton.
In memory of Ruby C. White, memorials may be made to Temple Presbyterian Church of America, PO Box 773 York, SC 29745 or to a .
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the White family.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 22, 2020