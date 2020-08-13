1/1
Russ Noland
1946 - 2020
Russell Edward "Russ" Noland, 73, of Clover, SC, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Russ was born on October 2, 1946 in Spartanburg, SC. He was the son of the late Noah Jack Noland and Grace Kathleen Bledsoe Noland. He was a veteran of the US Navy.

Russ is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lillie Bailey "Lulu" Noland, daughter, Leslie Hammonds (Darren), grandchildren, Bailey Hammonds, Cameron Hammonds, Dalton Hammonds, Jenica Markfort, great grandson, Easton James and his loyal companion and man's best friend, Bingo.

In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline Brewster and granddaughter, Kaylie Hammonds.

In memory of Russ Noland, memorials may be made to the SCDNR, 1000 Assembly St. Columbia, SC 29201.

The family will receive friends from 4-8:00 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the family's home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Noland family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
at the family's home
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
