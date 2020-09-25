1/1
Russell Clay Humphries
Mr. Russell Clay Humphries, 37, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Humphries was born in Rock Hill, SC, and the son of Barry Wayne Humphries and Jo Berry Humphries of Rock Hill.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Humphries is survived his spouse, Kristen Joy Ledford Humphries; his son, Charles Barry Humphries of Rock Hill, SC; his grandfather, Vern and Gerry Berry of Polkville, NC; and his stepdaughter, Pixley Minton of Rock Hill, SC.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the home of his parents, Barry and Jo Humphries, 1439 Woodhurst Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732 following a private service at Greene Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
