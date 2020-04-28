Passed away peacefully in his home on April 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by both parents and one sister Sherry Towery. He leaves loving memories with his partner Michele Evans, His siblings Ray Brewer, Rev. Dave Brown, Micheal Brown, Debbie Bundrick, James Brown, Carol Goforth, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Rusty was a faithful and devoted Detroit Lions Fan for life and a Private Service will be held at a later date. Service provided by Faith Funeral Services
Published in The Herald on Apr. 28, 2020