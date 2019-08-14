Ruth A. Jennings, 80, of Rock Hill, and formerly of O'Donnell, TX, passed away peacefully Friday, August 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 3, 1939 in Lubbock, TX, daughter of the late Felix Leonard and Myrtle Phipps Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Jennings; son, Kevin Lampp; and brother, G.W. Jones.
Ruth graduated from O'Donnell High School in Texas. She was a member of the Highlighters and Zodiac Dance Clubs and the Fabulous Floozies of York Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her son, Stacy A. Lampp, Sr. of Rock Hill; daughter, Lisa K. Hendrix of Lake Wylie; grandchildren, Lauren Pursley and husband, Kyle and Stacy A. Lampp, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Carter Pursley and Jax Pursley; and brother, Carl Jones and wife, Carol of TX.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Whitesell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care - Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Dr Suite 150, Fort Mill, SC 29707.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.whitesellfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 14, 2019