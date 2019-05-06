Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Branche. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Ruth Craig Branche, 84, of Rock Hill, SC went to be with her heavenly Father on May 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.



A long time member of India Hook United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, was active in the United Methodist Church Women's Club, Choir, and served in various church offices.



Ruth loved and devoted her life to her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Fitchur Craig and Ada Helms Craig. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William "Bill" Branche and her brothers, Donald and Toby Craig.



She is survived by her sister, Helen Godfrey; brother, Hazel Craig; sons, Steven Alexander "Steve" Branche (Barbara) of Lakeland, Fl. and Thomas Eugene "Gene" Branche (Teresa) of Rock Hill; grandchildren, Shannon Plemmons (Andy) , Daniel Thomas (Stacie), and Julie Mendenhall (Graham) of Rock Hill; great grandchildren, Kinon Bragg, Lanee Branche, McKayla, Luke and Jeremiah Mendenhall.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 till 2:30 PM with a memorial service starting at 2:30 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at India Hook United Methodist Church with Rev. Tony Adams officiating.



Memorials may be made to India Hook United Methodist Church 3300 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to Hospice and Community Care PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.

