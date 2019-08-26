Ruth Huskey Brandon, 80, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home in York.
Ruth was born on October 13, 1938 in York County, SC. She was the daughter of the late Iveran and Annie Mae White Huskey. She is survived by her husband James Campbell Brandon, three sisters, Leona H. Childers (Tony), Lucille H. Sexton (Gene), Betty H. Jones, and one brother Roy Charles Huskey.
The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with Reverend Sam Murphy officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home in York.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 26, 2019