Mrs. Ruth Darlene Kelling Lanier, 92, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Ruth was born March 30, 1928 on the family farm near Cedar, Kansas and the daughter of the late Harvey J. Kelling and the late Mae Hoag Kelling. Ruth and her husband lived in Arlington Heights, IL for over forty years and members of Meadows Baptist Church in Rolling Meadows during that time. They moved to Rock Hill in 2011 where Ruth became a member of Park Ridge Baptist Church. Ruth spread such joy and compassion wherever she was, even after suffering a stroke. She was always thinking of others and how to serve her Lord. Mrs. Lanier was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Dale Lanier and her brother, Keith Kelling.
Services will be announced by Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home in Arlington Heights, IL and burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights, IL.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Vicki Talbot and her husband, John of Rock Hill, SC; her sons, Ron Lanier and his wife, Carole of Hoffman Estate, IL and Steve Lanier and his wife, Sylvie of La Chapelle de Guinchay, France; her sister, Elaine Bertrand and her husband, Dick of Lincoln, NE; and her seven grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Brookdale on Ebenezer, Rock Hill, SC and the staff for the excellent care and love given to Mrs. Lanier.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 1, 2020.