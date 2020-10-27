- Ruth Eleanor Gilfillan McGill, 85, of Smyrna, SC, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Smyrna ARP Church Cemetery with the Reverend Boyce Wilson and Reverend Alan Morrow officiating.
Ruth was born on October 11, 1935 in Hickory Grove, SC. She was the daughter of the late Sarah Joe Gilfillan. She was raised by her grandparents John J. and Effie Brakefield Gilfillan along with 10 aunts, uncles and a cousin. All predeceased Ruth except Jean White of Gaffney and Ann Batchelor of Blacksburg. She worked as a bookkeeper for McGill Logging Company and was a member of Smyrna ARP Church.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Carlyle McGill, daughters, Gwen Thompson (Jim), Lynn Montgomery, Mike McGill, four grandchildren; Jaime Benfield (Brian), Justin Thompson (Nicole), Heath McGill (Lauren), Hailey McCarter (Kendall), and eight great grandchildren; Bryson Benfield, Carson Benfield, McKenzie Thompson, Trace Thompson, Irby McGill, Averell McGill, Kendalyn McCarter, and Kaylee McCarter.
In memory of Ruth McGill, memorials may be made to Smyrna ARP Church, 3141 Legion Rd. Smyrna, SC 29743, or the Hospice and Community Care, 2275 India Hook Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.
