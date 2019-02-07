Ruth Lockhart Boyd

Ruth Lockhart Boyd,89, formerly of Rock Hill, SC expired Monday, February 4, 2019 in Winston Salem, NC due to an extended illness. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Bennett (Daniel); step-son, Franklin Boyd; and other relatives. Homegoing service will be held 12:30 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with family visitation preceding at 12:00 noon, Rev. Gary Walton will officiate and interment will be in Grandview Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home Entrusted.
Funeral Home
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
