Mrs. Ruth McManus Norwood passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Health Center at Westminster Towers in Rock Hill. She was born on October 2, 1925, in Lancaster, South Carolina, to Olen and Hattie Lane McManus. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, William F. Norwood, her grandson, Preston Norwood, and four brothers, Richard, Jerry, Roy and Harold McManus. Her second husband, Rev. Dick Tevebaugh, passed away in 2012.



Funeral services for Ruth will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 234 East Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Rev. Richard Carr officiating and Rev. Mark Verdery assisting. Visitation will follow the service in the Ministry Center.



Ruth was a graduate of Lancaster County Public Schools, where she developed excellent typing skills and a love of reading. She worked as a secretary before her marriage to Bill Norwood in 1946. They met on a blind date set up by Bill's brother, Jack, and they both reported it was "Love at first sight." Ruth's purpose in life was to be an excellent wife and mother, and she dedicated herself to her husband and four children, their spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing pleased her more than being surrounded by family and seeing to everyone's happiness. Ruth enjoyed singing and had a beautiful voice. She harmonized with her four brothers at Christmas each year to entertain the family. Her faith was a strong thread throughout the tapestry of her life, and she and Bill instilled this faith in their family. Ruth and Bill were vital members of Northminster and Covenant Presbyterian Churches in Rock Hill for many years.



Ruth moved to Westminster Towers after Bill's death, and she became the "Poster Child" for a happy, active life in this retirement community. She was often featured in TV and print advertising for the Towers, and she welcomed may new residents there over the years. She is famous for her role as the "drummer" (cookie tin player) in the Westminster Kitchen Band, and she danced for many years with the Zumba group. She participated in the Towers Olympics each four years and exercised faithfully to keep herself healthy. When Ruth remarried in 2011, their reception was held in the Towers lobby and was attended by many of the residents. Ruth enjoyed the many years she was at Westminster, even into the time she was in The Manor, where she always felt well taken care of by the staff there. Ruth's family would like to thank the past and present staff members of Westminster Towers who helped make her golden years happy.



Ruth will always be remembered for her sweet spirit, gentle ways, beautiful smile, love of family and home, and her faith. "Well done, good and faithful servant!" (Matthew 25:23)



Ruth is survived by her four children, Frank (Lynn) Norwood of Matthews, NC; Billie Ann (Harry) Hicklin of Hendersonville, NC; Bob (Deb) Norwood and Rick (Laura) Norwood of Rock Hill, SC; six grandchildren, Ken (Meridith) Norwood; Kim (Bryant) Howard, Erica (Zack) Niemann, Jay Holladay, Cameron Norwood, and Justin Norwood; five great-grandchildren, Ross, Caleb, and Milas Norwood; Summer and Cece Howard. Ruth is also survived by sisters-in-law, Freida McManus of Lancaster, SC and Faye McManus of Inman, SC. Several nieces and nephews also survive, including a special niece, Ann Blackmon, and her family of Lancaster, SC.



Memorials may be made in Ruth's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



