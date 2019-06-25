Mrs. Ruth Edna Newland, 68, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Tony Adams officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Born in Columbus, IN, Mrs. Newland was the daughter of Denver Hodnett of Nashville, IN. She was a waitress and restaurant manager and enjoyed cooking and crocheting.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Steven E. Newland; her daughter, Laura (Cory) Cronin of Lake Wylie; her granddaughter, Robin Cronin; her sister, Phyllis Alecos of Oshkosh, WI; six brothers, Tom Hodnett of Columbus, IN, Russell Hodnett of Elizabethtown, IN, Kenny Hodnett of Columbus, IN, Donald Hodnett of Columbus, IN, David Hodnett of Elizabethtown, IN and Denver Hodnett of Ogilville, IN.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 am-10:30 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on June 25, 2019