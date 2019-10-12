Mrs. Ruth Snyder Rollins, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Pruitt Health.
All services are private.
Born in Paterson, NJ, Mrs. Rollins was the daughter of the late Frederick John Snyder and the late May Peterson Snyder. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Rollins, Sr.; her sons, Fred T. Williams and Carl E. Rollins, Jr. She was retired from Charlotte Memorial Hospital with 15 years of service. She loved to crochet and give blankets to the Episcopal Home for Children and she dearly loved her family.
Surviving are her daughters, Myrtle E. Rollins of York, Bea (Chuck) McCarter of Clover and Christina (Robert Rowland) Rollins of York; her grandson, Josh (Whitney) McCarter; two granddaughters, Maegan McCarter and Robin Jonson; her great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Jonson; and her brother, Robert Snyder of FL.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Rollins family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 12, 2019