Ruth Wade, age 95, passed away November 22, 2019. She was the widow of Clifton A. Wade and the daughter on the late Robert R. and Sudie Brown Stowe. For 40 plus years she was the store keeper for Wades Grocery in West Chester and came to know many people in Chester. She was a member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Wade (Lynn) of Chester; grand-daughters Paula Love (Johnny) of Chester and Jennifer Gravely (Garrett) of Charlotte; great-grand-daughter, Faith Cato of Chester; nieces, Ann Kamber of Columbia, Debbie Wade and Claudia Lee of Carlisle; and Charles Williford of Chester whom she considered a son. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law whom she considered a daughter, Linda Wade.
Visitation will be 6-8p.m. Sunday at Pollard Funeral Home. The funeral will be conducted by Rev. David Sealy, 2 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Mrs. Wade will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Chester Memorial Gardens.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 24, 2019