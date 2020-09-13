1/
S. Gary Wright
1946 - 2020
S. Gary Wright, 73 passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

Gary was the son of the late Samuel Wright and Marion Till Wright.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gladys Adkins Wright, son, Michael Wright (Maria), daughter, Lisa Wright Teska (Lennie), grandchildren, Hart and Samantha Teska, Jessica and Caroline Wright and brother, Eddie Wright.

All services will be private.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial be made to the Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Wright family.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
