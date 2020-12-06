1/
Sally Andreas Teno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Andreas Teno
November 28, 2020
Virginia Beach, Virginia - Sally Andreas Teno, 82, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, peacefully at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. She was preceded in death by her daughter Theresa Teno Goodman and son Charles W. Teno. She is survived by her husband Charles B. Teno of Rock Hill; her daughter Mia Teno; grandson Tristan Harper of Virginia Beach; son and daughter-in-law Anthony and Christine Teno of Rock Hill; grandchildren Justin Teno, Miranda Smiley, John Goodman, Andrea Goodman; five great-grandchildren, numerous family members and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved