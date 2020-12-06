Or Copy this URL to Share

Sally Andreas Teno

November 28, 2020

Virginia Beach, Virginia - Sally Andreas Teno, 82, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, peacefully at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. She was preceded in death by her daughter Theresa Teno Goodman and son Charles W. Teno. She is survived by her husband Charles B. Teno of Rock Hill; her daughter Mia Teno; grandson Tristan Harper of Virginia Beach; son and daughter-in-law Anthony and Christine Teno of Rock Hill; grandchildren Justin Teno, Miranda Smiley, John Goodman, Andrea Goodman; five great-grandchildren, numerous family members and friends.





