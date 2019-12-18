Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally (Jenkins) Lemmons. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bratton Funeral Home Funeral service 2:00 PM Clover First Freewill Baptist Church of Clover Send Flowers Obituary

Sally Jenkins Lemmons, 83, of Clover, SC, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.



The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Clover First Freewill Baptist Church of Clover with Rev. Marvin Carson and Rev. Keith Carson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.



Sally was born on April 12, 1936 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Junis A. Jenkins and Viola Sutton Jenkins. She was a charter member of Gloryland Freewill Baptist Church for 19 years.



Sally was a devoted wife of 66 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.



She is survived by her husband, Phil Lemmons, son, Ricky Lemmons (Callie), daughters, Cathy Burns (Marty), Kimberly Lemmons (Dale), Angela Good (Richard), sister, Helen Bradham, 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her baby son, Phillip Marvin Lemmons, sister, Mildred Sexton, brothers, Kenneth Jenkins, Ernest Jenkins, and Jeff Jenkins.



In memory of Sally Lemmons, memorials may be made to Clover First Freewill Baptist Church of Clover, 307 Valley Ave., Clover, SC 29710.



