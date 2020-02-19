Sam G. Kee, 74, of Clover, SC, died February 14, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC.
Sam was a native of Cabarrus County, NC. He retired from Winn-Dixie after 22 years of service and, also retired from Walmart after 8 years of service. Sam loved his family. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in passing by his wife, Judy; son, Mike; brothers, Howard and Bill; sister, Elmer Hodges; and parents, Samuel and Rodie Fink Kee.
Survivors of Sam include a son, David Kee and fiancee Ashley Parker; grandson, Michael Kee and wife, Dixy; and four great-grandchildren, Elijah Kee, Isaiah Kee, Aydah Kee, and Rebekah Kee.
All services will be private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in The Herald on Feb. 19, 2020