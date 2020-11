Or Copy this URL to Share

Sameul Gibbs

October 30, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - Mr. Gibbs, 63 pass away Friday October 30, at his home. Funeral Services are incomplete and entrusted to Gilmore Mortuary Services of Charlotte, NC. " SERVING The Needs For All Families "





