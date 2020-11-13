1/
Sammie James Crosby
1942 - 2020
Sammie James Crosby
January 10, 1942 - November 5, 2020
Chester, South Carolina - Sammie J. Crosby, 78, of 1861 Halseville Rd., Chester, SC, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Sat., Nov. 14, 2020, at 1:00pm at Upper Hope Station Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Corey Jackson officiating, Rev. Robert Coleman delivering the Eulogy. Viewing 2-6pm on Friday at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, SC. The family will receive friends at 1863 Halseville Rd., Chester, SC.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Upper Hope Station Missionary Baptist Church
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
November 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss keep the family in my prayers.
Jacquetta L Knox
Friend
