Sammie James Crosby

January 10, 1942 - November 5, 2020

Chester, South Carolina - Sammie J. Crosby, 78, of 1861 Halseville Rd., Chester, SC, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Sat., Nov. 14, 2020, at 1:00pm at Upper Hope Station Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Corey Jackson officiating, Rev. Robert Coleman delivering the Eulogy. Viewing 2-6pm on Friday at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, SC. The family will receive friends at 1863 Halseville Rd., Chester, SC.





