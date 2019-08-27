Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sammie Joe Hubbard. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lakewood Baptist Church 3520 Mount Gallant Road Rock Hill , SC View Map Service 1:00 PM Lakewood Baptist Church 3520 Mt. Gallant Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Sammie (Sam) Joe Hubbard, 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Monday August 26, 2019 after a long battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme Brain Cancer.



Mr. Hubbard was born February 3, 1947 in Rock Hill to Sam Hubbard and Ethel Turner Hubbard. He was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church and an electrician with PPM at Bowater for 23 years. He retired from CTR as an electrician after 13 years. Sam was an avid golfer, spent many trips at the beach with car shows and motorcycle rallies; he was a simple man who enjoyed ping pong, a good cigar, karaoke, Elvis Presley, and spending time with his friend, Jackie Hartley.



Family was everything to him; a friend to all, the best husband, father, and paw paw anyone could have asked for. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce Falls, Rosa Shaw, and Annie Hartsell; his brothers, Jessie Hubbard, and Robert Hubbard; and his granddaughter, Jantzen Landry Charles.



Services for Mr. Hubbard will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mt. Gallant Road, with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road following the service.



Mr. Hubbard is survived by his spouse of 40 years, Lukay Simmons Hubbard; his three daughters, Shannon Hubbard Charles of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Sandy Monique Hubbard of Rock Hill, SC, and Stacie Hubbard Branche (Daniel) of Rock Hill, SC; his two brothers, Alan Hubbard of Rock Hill, SC and David Hubbard (Louise) of Rock Hill, SC; and his grandchildren, Trenton Simmons, Havana Charles, Landry Williams, and Lanee Branche.



May we also send our heartful thank you to Dr. Gor and the entire staff at Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates; we are eternally grateful for your care during this time.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Hubbard's name to Lakewood Baptist Church 3520 Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.



