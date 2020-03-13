Samuel G. Strickland, 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 820 North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill, SC. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 pm following the visitation with Reverend Reggie Hopkins officiating.
Born in Nichols, SC, Mr. Strickland was the son of the late Vernon Strickland and the late Beatrice R. Strickland. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean C. Strickland. Sam was retired as a registered nurse. He was a veteran of the US air Force and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Surviving are his daughter, Sammie (Bill) Orr of Edgemoor; his son, Charles Guber (Rise') Strickland of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Erin Brady of McConnells, Eric (Tiffany) Craig and Gabby Orr both of Rock Hill; his great-grandchildren, Alyssa Brady, Yasmine Brady, Brian Brady, Caleb English, Chase English and EJ Craig; his brother, Lester (Marjorie) Strickland of Walhalla, SC.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 13, 2020