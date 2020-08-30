1/1
Samuel Lynn Campbell
Samuel Lynn Campbell 80, died Aug. 27th at home after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. A native of Rock Hill, he was born on Sept. 8, 1939 to Sam W. and Lila L. Campbell. Lynn was a loving husband to his wife, a loving father to his children and a caring friend to many. He obtained a degree in Civil Engineering from Clemson University in 1962 and furthered his education with a Master's Degree as well as becoming a member of the Society of Professional Engineers. Mr. Campbell founded Campco Engineering whose projects include Cherry Park, Celanese Rd and many subdivisions in Rock Hill. Lynn loved everything that had to do with Clemson University. He was a long time IPTAY board member and a former IPTAY president. He was also a long-time member of Oakland Ave Presbyterian Church and served his church as a deacon & Stephen Minister. Lynn is survived by his wife, Ava P. Campbell; his children, Kim Campbell Okey (Chuck) and Charles R. Campbell; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and hospice nurses for the love, care and compassion they have given to the family. Due to Covid concerns the services will be private. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com

Published in The Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

