Samuel Sanders

March 12, 1933 - December 3, 2020

York, South Carolina - Funeral will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday, Dec. 8th at Wright Funeral Home in York. Burial will follow at Gold Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 12-1 prior to the service. Mr. Sanders may also be viewed from 4-6 Monday.





