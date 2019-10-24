Samuel B. Spencer, Jr. "Cooter", 87, of Smyrna, SC, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Blacksburg, SC, with the Reverend Eddie Bolin officiating. Burial will be at Hickory Grove Church of God Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Friday at the Church.
Cooter was born on March 2, 1932 in Smyrna, SC. He was the son of the late Samuel B. Spencer, Sr. and Lillie Childers Spencer. He is a veteran in the US ARMY and a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.
Cooter is survived by his wife, Margaret Moses Spencer, daughter, Vickie Jackson, grandchildren, Robert P. Jackson, Jon Jackson (Dana), Marc Jackson, sister, Carolyn Mitchell (Dean), and seven great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Cooter was preceded in death by his son in law, Robert Jackson.
Memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church Building Fund, 511 Old Chester Rd. Blacksburg, SC 29702.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 24, 2019