Mr. Samuel Walker Thomas, 60, of Clover, SC, passed away after a long battle with cancer Saturday, July 25, 2020 at home.
Graveside service will be 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Pastor Lewis Gunn officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
Mr. Thomas was born March 6, 1960 in Gastonia, NC to the late Howard Samuel and Clara Duncan Thomas. He was preceded in death by his brother Howard Douglas Thomas.
Survivors are his wife Kay Adams Thomas; daughter Samantha Whitney Thomas of Clover and brother Fredrick Michael Thomas of Clover.
Special thanks to those giving care to Sam, Hospice and Palliative Care and family Otis and Diane Adams, Lisa Dawn Lloyd, Amy Vacari, Alex Black and other nieces and nephews.
