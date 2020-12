Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Broom

December 5, 2020

Great Falls, South Carolina - Funeral Service 2pm Tues. First Baptist Church, 407 Dearborn St, Great Falls, SC. Burial following at Greenlawn Cemetery. Please wear mask and practice social distancing. Burgess Funeral Home caring for the family.





