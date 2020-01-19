Mrs. Sandra J. Copeland, 71, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Brian Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Allison Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Born in Stourbridge, England, Mrs. Copeland was the daughter of the late George Percival Garrington and the late Beryl Carter Garrington. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Russell Harvey. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo, flower gardening, working puzzles, playing board games, knitting and reading.
Surviving are her husband, Fred H. Copeland; her daughters, Deborah (Brian) Aldridge of York, Michelle Stuckey of Rock Hill, Elisha (Aaron Story) Copeland of Rock Hill and Rachel (Andrew) Infinger of York; three grandsons, Steven Pyle, Thomas Stuckey, Jr. and Hudson Infinger; four granddaughters, Jessica Blackwell, Tomesha Stuckey, Chloe Copeland and Amaya Story; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Vanda (Allen) Bostwick-Dade of Waverly, NY.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm-5:30 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Copeland's name to Agape Hospice, 1326 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
