Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Visitation 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 Funeral service 11:00 AM Cornerstone United Methodist Church 2697 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC

Sandra Jo Deyton, 86, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.



The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 2697 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Rev. Irvin Plowden Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Old York Road, Rock Hill following the service.



Born in De Moines, Iowa February 27, 1933, Sandy was the daughter of the late Theodore Lafferty and the late Alice Marie Samelson Lafferty Snaer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Reynolds Deyton. Sandy was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Rock Hill. Sandy spent her early childhood in Des Moines, Iowa and at 12 years old, she moved with her mother and sister to New Orleans, Louisiana. She eventually met her future husband, John, on a blind date. John became an US Air Force pilot and with him, Sandy moved all over the country for 10 years. Then they settled in Atlanta for 30 plus years where John was an airline pilot and together, they traveled to many different places. For a term, Sandy was the President of the Georgia Federation of Republican Women. She attended one of Ronald Reagan's Inaugural Balls and met and shook hands with the President. Sandy, in earlier years, enjoyed boating and water skiing, was a lifelong avid reader, belonged to a book club and was a lifetime movie buff of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Sandy dearly loved animals (especially dogs) and passed that on to her children. In 2002, Sandy and John moved to York (Newport) SC, to live near their son and his family. Not long after, their daughter joined them. In recent years, Sandy enjoyed many family activities, such as playing scrabble, and activities first at Trinity Bible Church and then at Cornerstone United Methodist Church.



Surviving are her son, John Reynolds Deyton, Jr. (Robin Lee) of Clover; her daughter, Diana Eileen Deyton of York, SC; her granddaughters, Alexandra Elise and Raquel Kathleen Deyton; her sister, Diana L. Battistella of Covington, LA.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Sandy Deyton's name to the Doris Day Animal



Condolences may be made at

