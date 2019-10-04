Sandra "Sandy" Smith Freshour, 74, of Clover, SC, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 peacefully at her home.
The memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church in Filbert, with Pastor William Lingerfelt officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday at the church.
Sandy was born on February 11, 1945 in Gastonia, NC. She was the daughter of the late Henry Smith and Lilly Hilderbrand Smith. She worked as a secretary for Home Healthcare and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Sandy is survived by her husband, AC Freshour, Jr., son, Scott Freshour (Tammy Parham), brother, Larry Smith (Linda) and sister, Joyce Cook (William). In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne Smith and Bobby Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bread of Life Ministry, 834 W. Old Limestone Rd. York, SC 29745.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Freshour family.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 4, 2019