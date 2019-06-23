Mrs. Sandra Furr Parker, age 69, went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 22, 2019.
The funeral ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Pineville Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Dewey Wise officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.
Born in Rock Hill, S.C., Mrs. Parker was a daughter of the late Ralph and Maude Furr. She graduated from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte and was a devoted member of the Pineville Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are her husband, Daniel Parker; her son, Vernon Parker and his wife, Nicole of Indian Land; her brother, Rick Furr and his wife, Mary Ruth of Charlotte, NC; her sisters, Linda Manus of Weddington, NC, Teresa Potts and her husband, Terry of Indian Land, SC, and Carol Tate and her husband, Lawrence of Waxhaw, NC; and her grandchildren Texas and Lenora.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 pm, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Pineville Church of the Nazarene.
Memorials may be made to Pineville Church of the Nazarene, 8614 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on June 23, 2019