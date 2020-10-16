1/
Sandra Jean (Ray) McCall
1944 - 2020
Sandra Jean Ray McCall 76, of York, SC passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

A memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Church of Christ in Clover, SC. with T.J. Bulen officiating.

Sandra was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi on January 7, 1944 to the late Clyde Edward Ray, Sr. and Icy Mae Beckwith Lee.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Wayne McCall, son, Paul Anthony Mitchell (Jennifer), daughter, Michelle Mitchell Kuehmeier (Thomas) both of Pensacola, Florida, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Archie Lavon Sullivan, sister, Ileen Finnegan and brother, Clyde Edward Ray, Jr.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the family.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
