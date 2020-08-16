1/
Sandra Lee Campbell
1935 - 2020
Mrs. Sandra Lee Campbell, 84 of 117 Barron Park passed away Aug. 11, 2020 at her home. Born Sept. 16, 1935 in Iowa City, Iowa to the late Glen Johnson and Emily Martha Busch. Mrs. Campbell was employed at The Adult Enrichment Center of York until she retired. She was preceded in death by two husbands; Wilbur Lee Mosley, Sr. and James K. Campbell, two sons; Wilbur Lee Mosley, Jr. and Donald Leroy Mosley and nine siblings. She is survived by two daughters; Sandra Kay Mosley and Barbara Jean Mosley, one son; Lloyd Jay Mosley, nine grandchildren, one sister; Charlotte Esmol, two brothers; Harry Johnson and Chuck Johnson, one daughter in law; Bonnie Mosley. The family visitation and viewing will be Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 from 2 til 4pm at Faith Funeral Service Chapel.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
