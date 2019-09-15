Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Schug "Sandi" Stevens. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Schug Stevens passed suddenly, but peacefully at Community Hospice Center on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was 77 years old. Sandi would tell you that first and foremost she was a Child of God's, secondly, she was a wife and mother, and thirdly she was a teacher. She was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Fort Mill, where she played the guitar in the church choir under the leadership of the previous director. She was an active member of the St. Philip's Women's Club, where she helped raise money for those in need by contributing her hand-made crafts. Sandi's life focused on her family and a genuine love for children. She taught Kindergarten as well as children who spoke no English, with open arms and an open heart. She taught for 30 years and the ways in which she reached the hearts of those children in a most positive manner are too numerous to mention. Always with a smile, Mrs. Stevens looked for and found the good in everything and everybody. She was a past member of the Woman's Club of Fort Mill where she served as Publicity Chairwoman and the "Birthday Lady". When acting as the latter, Sandi could be found sitting on the sidewalk in front of Books-a-Million where she would find an age-appropriate book for each child in one of the after-school programs, whose birthday fell during that month. The book coupled with ice cream and a cupcake for all provided a happy birthday to a young child. In addition to playing the guitar and piano, when she had spare time, Sandi enjoyed crocheting, reading, and taking painting lessons. She leaves her husband, Tom Stevens, two children, John Christensen (Carla) and Kristine Stevenson, a step-daughter, Kelly Stevens Ferdinando (Peter) and six grandchildren, Cameron, Jacob and Zachary Christensen, Corey and Caitlyn Stevenson, and Lucas Ferdinando, two nephews, Jeff and Mike Basch, a niece, Lisa Basch Johnson, and several great nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Diane S Basch. Sandra will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched.

