Mrs. Sandra "Sandi" Worley Bell, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends 1:30 - 2:30 pm Friday, October 25, 2019, at Whitesell Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow 3:00 pm at Grandview Memorial Park, Cherry Road.
A native of Gaffney, SC Mrs. Bell was a daughter of the late W. A. "Bill" Worley and Margie B. Worley. She dedicated her life to the medical field.
Surviving are her two sons, Jared Winchester and Jacob Bell (Stephanie); two brothers, Larry Worley and Terry Worley (Deb); and two grandchildren, Aubrey Bell and Zoey Bell.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whitesellfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 23, 2019