Sanford "Sandy" George Ross, 89, born in Cleveland, Ohio, son of Albert and Rose Rosenberg passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019.



Sandy graduated and played basketball at both Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio, and Ohio University where he received a degree in English. Following college, he was drafted by the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon completion of his military service he met and married his wife Ruth and moved to the Carolinas to raise their family. Sandy had a successful 40-year career in the women's apparel industry. He loved sales, his customers and traveling the roads of SC/NC, with his quick wit and humor he was loved by many of those that crossed his path.



Sandy relished fatherhood and was extremely proud of his five children and grandchildren. A true love of travel and being "on the road" he was never happier than when he had his family with him on long road trips across the US to visit family and friends. His children have amazing childhood memories from these trips together. An avid ESPN watcher he enjoyed both professional and collegiate basketball and football, his knowledgeable conversations about sports will be dearly missed.



Sandy is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ruth "Ruby" Lang Ross of 63 years; children Susan O'con (Joe) of Grapevine, Tx, Sharon Sawyer (Mike) of Columbia, SC, Stuart Ross of Cornelius, NC, April Lang of Myrtle Beach, SC, Pete Lang (Tracey) of Bluffton SC; 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



We would like to thank the amazing physicians and staff at CMC Mercy Hospital for all their efforts and support. In lieu of flowers do something special with your family --take a road trip together, discuss last night's game, Sandy would love that. Memorials can be made to or the . In accordance with Mr. Ross's wishes no service will be held at this time, his family will have Celebration of Life in August, followed by interment at the Western Ohio Reserve National Cemetery in Ohio.

